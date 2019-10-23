|
JACOBSON Vernard Colin 11/8/1933-23/10/2017 May the winds of love blow softly, and whisper for you to hear That we will always love you, and forever keep you near. Out of this world of suffering, into God's garden of rest It must be a beautiful garden, for he only takes the best. Every day, in some small way, memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are ever near, still missed, still loved, and ever dear. Treasured always. Faye, Grant and family, Craig and Brenda and family and Wendy and Stan and family.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 23, 2019