Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Elliotts Rosebank Chapel
25 Ninth Avenue
Tauranga
Vernon Henry POPE

Vernon Henry POPE Notice
POPE, Vernon Henry. (J Force 655217) Passed away peacefully 9th November, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Valerie, much loved and devoted father and father in law of John and Maxine, and Margaret and David Daniels (Queensland). Loved grandfather of Alexander and Kirsten (Las Vegas), William and Olivia, Richard and Danielle (Darwin) and David, Nicholas and Brenton (Queensland). Great grandfather to Caelyn, Maxwell and Grayson. A service for Vernon will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Friday 15th November 2019 at 1.30 pm. followed by an interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 13, 2019
