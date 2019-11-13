|
|
POPE, Vernon Henry. (J Force 655217) Passed away peacefully 9th November, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Valerie, much loved and devoted father and father in law of John and Maxine, and Margaret and David Daniels (Queensland). Loved grandfather of Alexander and Kirsten (Las Vegas), William and Olivia, Richard and Danielle (Darwin) and David, Nicholas and Brenton (Queensland). Great grandfather to Caelyn, Maxwell and Grayson. A service for Vernon will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Friday 15th November 2019 at 1.30 pm. followed by an interment at Pyes Pa Cemetery.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 13, 2019