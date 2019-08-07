|
FERRIS, Veronica Shirley (Vonnie). Peacefully in Tauranga surrounded by her family on Tuesday 6th August 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Nolan (Nol). Loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Leanne, David and Jenny, Mark and Joanne, Anne (deceased) and Coral. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Vonnie will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd Tauranga on Saturday 10th August 2019 at 10.30am. Messages to the Ferris family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 7, 2019