|
|
MCINTOSH, Vicki Frances. (nee James) Born 7th November 1959, died 28th October 2020. Loved wife of Daryl. Sons Denny and Tamara, and Jayden. Loved daughter of the late Frank James and Cecelia. Siblings of Bronwyn and George, Sharon and Richard. Nephew and nieces in Perth and Tauranga. Pug and Bodie. Softly within the shadows, there came a gentle call, with farewells left unspoken you quietly left us all. Now you are peacefully sleeping, away from all your pain, but the love in our hearts will always remain. A private ceremony was held at Tipene Funerals, Auckland, on 20th November 2020.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 25, 2020