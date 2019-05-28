Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor MAILMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Clifford (Vic) MAILMAN

Notice Condolences

Victor Clifford (Vic) MAILMAN Notice
MAILMAN, Victor (Vic) Clifford. Fell asleep in Christ 25/05/19, age 87. Best friend of Susie Two. Son of Clifford and Nila. Brother to Nila. Husband of Marie and father of Barry. Beloved husband and best friend of Diana, father-in-law to Jose. Grandfather of seven granddaughters. Great Grandfather to 21. Great Great Grandfather to 2. Funeral at 2pm on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices