|
|
MAILMAN, Victor (Vic) Clifford. Fell asleep in Christ 25/05/19, age 87. Best friend of Susie Two. Son of Clifford and Nila. Brother to Nila. Husband of Marie and father of Barry. Beloved husband and best friend of Diana, father-in-law to Jose. Grandfather of seven granddaughters. Great Grandfather to 21. Great Great Grandfather to 2. Funeral at 2pm on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 28, 2019