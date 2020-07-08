|
HUDSON, Vivian Marcus 'Viv'. Slipped away peacefully surrounded by his family on 6 July 2020 in his 91st year. Loved husband of the late Coleen. Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Lynne and Brian, Ray and Deb, Robyn and Dave. Cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Special thank you to the staff at Hodgson House for all their loving care. A service to celebrate Viv's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga at 11am on Friday, 10 July. All messages to the Hudson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 8, 2020