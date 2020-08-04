|
|
ANDREWS, Vivienne Merle. (nee Hunt) P.O. WRNZNS Serv. No. 777 12.6.1931 - 31.7.2020 Heaven needed a special angel so they took Vivienne from her much loved and loving husband Fred of 67 years. Treasured mum of Craig, Clyde and Justine. Mother- in-law to Cheryl, Linda and Peter. Treasured Nanny to her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A service for Vivienne will be held at a date to be advised. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be welcome.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 4, 2020