|
|
SLOANE, Walter Henry Gordon (Wally). Suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on July 6th 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ngaio for 61 years. Loved father and father in law of Gordon and Sharon (Nelson), Chris and Jane (Christchurch), Melinda and Wayne (Te Puke). Proud Granddad of Hannah, Alice; Natasha, Melissa, Kyle; Courtney, Vanessa, Natalie, the late Cameron, and Hayden. Great Granddad to baby due end of July. Loved brother of Heather, Jill, and the late Fay. A celebration of Wally's life will be held at Te Puke Baptist Church, Malyon Street Te Puke on Thursday July 11th at 1.30pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 9, 2019