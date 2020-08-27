|
STAHEL, Walter. 29/12/1942 - 19/8/2020 Passed away at home in bed, quickly and without pain. Dearly loved father of Karin and Kristian, brother of Max, Elsbeth, and Ernst (deceased), and treasured friend. He will live on in our hearts and in the many wonderful memories of time shared with family and friends. A service for Walter will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 29th of August 2020 at 11am. All communication to the Stahel family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 27, 2020