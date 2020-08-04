Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Warwick James HOY

Warwick James HOY Notice
HOY, Warwick James. On Friday 31 July 2020, at Metlifcare The Avenues Carehome. Dearly loved husband of Angela; father and grandfather of Rob, Sarah, Eva and Amelia; Andy, Zoe, Ben and Joe. Brother and brother-in-law of Colin and Heather; Roger and Catherine; Dave Hunt and Lynn and Bill Hunt. Special thanks to all of the staff at The Avenues Carehome. A celebration of Warwick's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga, on Sunday 9 August at 2pm. Communications to the Hoy Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 4, 2020
