FLEMING, Wesley McCurdy. 4.4.1933 - 10.8.2020 Wesley passed away peacefully with his family on 10 August 2020. Dearly loved husband of Maureen and loved father to Deane and Jillaine (Arrowtown), Tim and Angeli (Oropi) and Katie and John (Tauranga). Beloved Pops to Stan and Scout. Loved brother to Nancy and the late Ian and Vicki and brother-in-law Des. A private family service has been held. Donations can be sent to Waipuna Hospice at waipunahospice.org.nz. Communications to the Fleming family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 19, 2020
