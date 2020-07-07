Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for William ANGUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anthony (Tony) ANGUS

Add a Memory
William Anthony (Tony) ANGUS Notice
ANGUS, William Anthony (Tony). Peacefully at Hodgson House on 4 July 2020 in his 87th year. 'Now at rest and forever sailing' Dearly loved husband of Val. Father and Father in Law to Chris and Annamarie, Debra and Alan, and Jeff. Grandfather to Julia and Robert. Special thanks to caregivers and staff at Hodgson House for their care and love shown to Tony. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Charlemagne Lodge, 2 Loop Road, Te Puna, Tauranga on Thursday, 9 July at 10:30am. All messages to the Angus family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -