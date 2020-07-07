|
ANGUS, William Anthony (Tony). Peacefully at Hodgson House on 4 July 2020 in his 87th year. 'Now at rest and forever sailing' Dearly loved husband of Val. Father and Father in Law to Chris and Annamarie, Debra and Alan, and Jeff. Grandfather to Julia and Robert. Special thanks to caregivers and staff at Hodgson House for their care and love shown to Tony. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at Charlemagne Lodge, 2 Loop Road, Te Puna, Tauranga on Thursday, 9 July at 10:30am. All messages to the Angus family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 7, 2020