More Obituaries for William FRENCH
William David. (Willie) FRENCH

William David. (Willie) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH, William David. (Willie). On 27 August 2019, suddenly and peacefully in Georgetown, South Carolina, USA, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late George and Rita, much loved brother of Elaine, Ron, Florence and Dorothy. Respected and loved brother-in-law and uncle to his extended family. A service to remember Willie will be held at a date to be advised. Communication to the French Family can be made to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 9, 2019
