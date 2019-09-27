Home

William David (Dave) MYTTON

William David (Dave) MYTTON Notice
MYTTON, William David (Dave). Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views on Tuesday 24th September 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Joy. Much loved father and father in law of Kathy and Paul Furniss, and John. Loved poppa of Anna and Josh, Christine and Simon. Loved great poppa Will of Lucas, Max, and Jack. Dave will be missed deeply by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 5202, Mt Maunganui. A service will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 30th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Communication to the Mytton family C/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 27, 2019
