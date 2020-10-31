Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCAULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frederick. Fred McCAULEY

Add a Memory
William Frederick. Fred McCAULEY Notice
McCAULEY, William Frederick. Fred's long battle came to an end on October 29th 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 58 years. Loved father and father in law of Gavin and Natalie, Karen and Wayne. Proud Grandad of Zayne. Loved brother of Gordon and the late Morrie. A Catholic service for Fred will be held on Tuesday November 3rd at 1pm at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street Te Puke. Sincere thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Dr Andrew Coster.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -