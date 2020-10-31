|
McCAULEY, William Frederick. Fred's long battle came to an end on October 29th 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 58 years. Loved father and father in law of Gavin and Natalie, Karen and Wayne. Proud Grandad of Zayne. Loved brother of Gordon and the late Morrie. A Catholic service for Fred will be held on Tuesday November 3rd at 1pm at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street Te Puke. Sincere thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Dr Andrew Coster.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 31, 2020