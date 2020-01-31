|
GREEN, William (Bill). 8/1/1940-28/1/2020. Loved husband and best mate of Kay. Dependable big brother of Alan and sister-in-law Joy. Inspirational dad of Adrian, Lynne and Simon. Admired father-in-law of Audrey and Martin. Can-do-anything Poppa of James and Hayley, Jamie, Joshua and Anton. Great Poppa of Mahalia- Jade. Once again free and at large! A service for Bill will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa on Tuesday 4 February at 2.00pm. Communication to the Green Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 31, 2020