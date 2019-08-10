|
McBRIDE, William James (Jim). Has gone to heaven with his family surrounding him on 8th August aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Ruth, loving father of Glenys and Robert, Peter and Linda, Murray and Necia, Ian and Nikki, Janine and Glen. Devoted Gramps to Brad and Emma, Cameron and Larissa, Aaron and Jess, Zach and Michaela, Ben and Lucy, Jacob, Madison, Alyssa and Kiri, Laeticia and Aaron, Courtenay and Michael, Brittany and Steve, Shennae and Dylan, Josh, Kurtis, Jonathon and Rosemary, Braiden and Renee, Katie- Jayne and Damian, Lachlan, Cullum, Shannon, Monique, Blake. Loving great Gramps to Theo, Elsie, Jude, Atea, Ezrah, Dalton, Reilly, Willow, Ava, Sage and 4 soon to come. Memorial Service at The Orchard Church, Te Puke at 2.00pm on Tuesday August 13th.In lieu of flowers, donations to maf.org.nz
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 10, 2019