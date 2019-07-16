|
|
VINCENT, William Leonard (Bill). Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Sunday 14 July 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Estelle. Much loved father of Glen and Justine and father-in- law of Mark, adored Poppa of Darnika and Kaiden. Son of Beryl and the late Jack Vincent. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive Papamoa, on Thursday 18 July at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred posted to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147. Communication to the Vincent Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019