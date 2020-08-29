Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
11:00 a.m.
28 Pirika Place
Papamoa
William Mane (Bill) MATTHEWS

William Mane (Bill) MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS, William Mane (Bill). Peacefully on Friday 28th August 2020 at Waipuna Hospice. Much loved brother of Takirua, Okie, Hera, Mihireweti, Ripeka, Renata, Naomi and Len. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved husband of the late Janice and Step Father of Karen and Paul. A service for Mane will be held at 28 Pirika Place, Papamoa on Monday 31 August at 11am. Moe mai rā e te Rangatira. E tangi mokemoke nei e te whānau kia koe.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 29, 2020
