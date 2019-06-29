Home

William Robert James. (Bob) JACKSON

William Robert James. (Bob) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, William Robert James. (Bob) After a brief illness in Tauranga, passed away 26th June 2019. Loving partner of Jo. Friend of Helen. Loving father and father in law of Sue (Pleasant Point), Grant and Smiley (Perth), Peter (Wanaka), Jeff and Tuija (Perth). Loving grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Matthew, Nicholas, Bradley, Jeremiah, Sarah and Yohanna. Loving great grandfather of Baxter and Elsie. A memorial service will be held at Galbraith's Chapel in Temuka on Tuesday the 2nd of July at 1pm. All messages to the Jackson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 29, 2019
