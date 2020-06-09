|
TAYLOR, William (Bill). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on 6 June, following a long period of illness aged 80. Bill has lived in Tauranga most of his adult life, and believed it to be the most beautiful place in the world. The classical music community in Tauranga will remember Bill as a passionate supporter of live performance. As well as loving music, Bill was a committed foodie, and a great supporter of Tauranga restaurants, in particular considering Harbourside Restaurant to be a second home. Bill is survived by his children, David, Carolyne and Stephen, and their families, and by his younger brother Peter and his family and will be very much missed by all. A funeral service is to be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 15 Victoria Rd, Mt Maunganui on Saturday 13 June at 10:30am. Communications to the Taylor Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 9, 2020