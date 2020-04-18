Home

THOMSON, William (Bill). Passed away at home in Tauranga on 14 April 2020, aged 89 years. Adored husband of the late Dorothy (Dot); much loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Cathy (Dunedin), Geoff and Denise (Hamilton), John and Jill (Tauranga), and Catherine and Andrew (Auckland). Dearly loved Grandad of Matthew, Jeremy, Ben, Ryan, Mark, Hilary, Abby and Iris. Special pal of Harriet the dachshund. Current restrictions mean that a private ceremony and cremation has been held, to be followed by a celebration of Bill's life at a later date. Messages to [email protected] nz, or 27 Ridge St, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 18, 2020
