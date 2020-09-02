Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Willy VAN BAVEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willy Johanna VAN BAVEL

Add a Memory
Willy Johanna VAN BAVEL Notice
VAN BAVEL, Willy Johanna. Nana Holland, Dancing Queen. Passed away peacefully with a friend at her side on the 31 August 2020 aged 86. Loved mum of Sylvia, Roger and Indigo. Much loved Oma of many. A special thanks to the staff at Hodgson House for their care and compassion shown to mum. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice or Cancer Society would be appreciated. Communication to Sylvia C/o Elliotts Funerals 25 9th Ave Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -