VAN BAVEL, Willy Johanna. Nana Holland, Dancing Queen. Passed away peacefully with a friend at her side on the 31 August 2020 aged 86. Loved mum of Sylvia, Roger and Indigo. Much loved Oma of many. A special thanks to the staff at Hodgson House for their care and compassion shown to mum. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice or Cancer Society would be appreciated. Communication to Sylvia C/o Elliotts Funerals 25 9th Ave Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 2, 2020