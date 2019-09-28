|
|
CARR, Winifred "Jan". Passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice on Thursday, 26th September 2019 aged 73 years young. Dearly loved wife of Richard. Loved and respected mother of Grant and Craig. Nana to Joel, Hannah, Joshua, Mali and Lachlan. Loved sister of Allan and sister-in- law and aunty to many. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Waipuna Hospice and Tauranga Hospital who cared for Jan this year. A funeral for Jan will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Tuesday, the 1st of October 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online via www.waipunahospice.org.nz/ donate All correspondence to the Carr family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2019