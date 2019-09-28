Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Wouter VEENENDAAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wouter (Walt) VEENENDAAL

Add a Memory
Wouter (Walt) VEENENDAAL Notice
VEENENDAAL, Wouter (Walt). Born 8/2/1937 and died peacefully at his home on 26/9/2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gretha, and beloved father of Joy and Allen. Loved father-in- law of Bryan. Treasured Opa to Natalie Rose and Dan. A service will be held at Hilldene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Saturday 5th October at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care provided to Walt, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or may be left at the venue. Messages to the Veenendaal family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wouter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.