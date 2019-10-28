|
BARNETT, Zak David. As a result of an accident 16 years ago, Zak gave up his fight for life. Aged 32 years. Dearly loved son of Brenda and the late David. Much loved brother to Carol, Keesha, Lisa, Ricky, Millie, Sefton and Shade. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A Service for Zak will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Wednesday, the 30th of October at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2019