Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Resources
More Obituaries for Zak BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zak David BARNETT

Add a Memory
Zak David BARNETT Notice
BARNETT, Zak David. As a result of an accident 16 years ago, Zak gave up his fight for life. Aged 32 years. Dearly loved son of Brenda and the late David. Much loved brother to Carol, Keesha, Lisa, Ricky, Millie, Sefton and Shade. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A Service for Zak will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Wednesday, the 30th of October at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zak's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.