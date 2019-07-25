|
HERBISON, Zena Josephine. Peacefully in Tauranga, with family present, on Wednesday 24th July 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rob. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Stephen and Georgina, Adrian and Donna, Jennifer and David, Kevin and Clare, and Vicki and Andrew. Much loved grandmother of Ben, Stefan, Keely, Callum, Freya, and Sophie. A service for Zena will be held at St Enoch's Presbyterian Church, 134 16th Avenue Tauranga, on Monday 29th July at 10am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Herbison family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 25, 2019