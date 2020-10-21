Agnes A. Ryan
Born: October 16, 1953; Peru
Died: October 16, 2020; LaMoille
LAMOILLE – Agnes A. Ryan, 67, of LaMoille, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on her birthday, Friday, Oct. 16.
Mass of Christian burial was Tuesday, Oct. 20, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Arlington, with the Rev. Patrick Fixsen officiating. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Arlington.
Agnes was born Oct. 16, 1953, in Peru, to John and Luella (Netherton) Roulston. She graduated LaMoille High School in 1971. Agnes married Charles Ryan on Sept. 17, 1977, at St. Patrick's Church, Arlington.
In her career, Agnes was with Walmart for 16 years until her retirement in March of 2019. She was always a farm girl and raised Haflinger horses on the family farm. Agnes was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Hitch and Wheel Pony Club.
Survivors include her son, John (Jennifer) Ryan, of LaMoille; two grandchildren, Jonathan and her ever-vigilant caregiver, Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband Dec. 14, 1989; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be John Hunter, Joe Hunter, Ed Roulston and David Souba.
Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue or ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654.
