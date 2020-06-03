Alice C. Fueyo
Alice C. Fueyo

Died: May 25, 2020; Lacon

LACON – Alice C. Fueyo, 91, passed away May 25th at StJoseph's Nursing Home in Lacon.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private service of burialwill be held at a later time.

Alice was born in Tampa, Fl. She moved as a child to Chicago, where she met and married Albert in 1949.

Survivors include six daughters, Sally Young in Hennepin, Tina Schneider (Steve Schneider) in Wellington Co., Mary Jo Perez in Spring Valley, Teresa Linville in Baraboo, Wi, Connie Fueyo (Eric Flores) in Oak View, Ca. and Mary Alice Fueyo in Elmwood Park, IL; and one son, Joseph Fueyo in Tampa, Fl. She had 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-greats.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one grandchild, Cary Majerus in 2007.

Alice was a mother and homemaker, and raised her children mostly in Chicago and the suburbs. In the '60s, she loved PBS. She cooked with Julia Child, she learned basic guitar and the Russian language and painted with artists. She enjoyed the ballet and opera and cooked delicious Cuban food. She spoke English and Spanish. Alice was a divorced mother of 7 who lived for 5 years in Hennepin & Granville in the early '80s, and worked as a legal secretary then for 20 years more in Chicago. Life was not always easy for Alice. She loved her family and found joy in simple things - her true gift.

Contributions may be made to St Joseph's Nursing Home in Lacon, who cared for our mom with love, or to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 3, 2020.
