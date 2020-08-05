Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family Eric! Ali truly is an Angel and has touched so many people in such a positive way. You could never wipe that beautiful smile off her face and I will never forget how welcome her and her family had been all those years after a Hall Red Devil basketball game!!! That's exactly who you are supposed to surround yourself with!!! Ali is truly missed by many!! Love you all and know we are thinking about you guys!!

Dave & Jennifer Sharp

Friend