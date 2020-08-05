1/1
Alison Bryant
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alison Bryant

Born: May 30, 1981

Died: August 1, 2020

LADD – Alison Lynn Bryant, age 39, of Ladd, passed away at her home, Saturday, August 1, 2020, after 9 courageous years of living life to the fullest with breast cancer.

A drive-by visitation and remembrance of Ali's life was Tuesday, August 4, at La Salle Rotary Park. Private burial services were held at Ladd Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to be assisting Alison's family.

Alison was a devoted daughter of Bernie and Lynn (Muzzarelli) Victor, born on May 30, 1981. She married Eric R. Bryant on June 10, 2005 in Spring Valley.

Alison received her B.A. in Elementary Education from North Central College, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Aurora University. She had been a teacher at Peru Parkside Middle School. Ali's love for her family was all encompassing. She was an excellent teacher, with a true passion for genuinely connecting with her many students. We will always remember her infectious smile, hilarious wit, and exceptionally considerate heart.

To her wonderful community we are beyond grateful. Thank you for providing continuous and overwhelming support and love. Your friendship and encouragement gave her strength when she needed it most.

Ali is survived by her beloved husband, Eric R. Bryant, of Ladd; her two sons whom she adored, Max and Luke Bryant, at home; her parents, Bernie and Lynn Victor of Ladd; her siblings, to which she was their constant guiding North Star, Lauren (Jacob) Armstrong of Lake Bluff, Emily Joneikis of Libertyville, Michele (Daniel) Wawerski of Edmonton, Canada, and Anthony (Sophia) Victor of Denver, CO. Ali was a dear daughter-in-law to Eric and Annabelle Bryant of DePue and treasured sister-in-law to many. Her 15 nieces and nephews cherished her love more than words can express.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Merrill and Frances Victor; and her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Elizabeth "Betty" Muzzarelli.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
LaSalle Rotary Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
50 entries
August 4, 2020
Eric and Boys - you are in our thoughts and prayers. Ali was always a happy person when we would see you guys. May the Lord help you all through this difficult time.
Nathan and Becky Boudreau
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Eric and the entire family. Sending my love, thoughts, and prayers to you. Rest in peace Ali.
Chad Glover
August 4, 2020
So very sorry we were unable to attend Ali's wake this evening. Our hearts are so very sad for the Bryant and Victor families. Alison was a beautiful person. Sending our love and our prayers with you all❤❤❤
Denise Jeppson
Friend
August 4, 2020
Eric and Family, words cannot express my heartfelt sympathy to you. Ali was such a strong loving inspirational person. I am blessed to have known her. Cherish your memories and she will be with you always. Sending you hugs and prayers.
Love,
Bev Kimble
Friend
August 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences offered to Eric, the boys, and all of Ali’s Family. May the beautiful memories of her love live on through all of you.
Matt & Natasha Bezely
Friend
August 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the Bryant and Victor families. Ali 's kindness will never be forgotten. May god bless you during this time.
Stephanie Tarmann
Friend
August 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. sending thoughts and prayers to all....Ali shared much joy and love during her short time here in this life. She has truly earned her wings/
Wendy (Laicoff) Albrecht
Friend
August 3, 2020
I'm so sorry Lynne and Bernie and Family for your terrible loss of Allison! I know there's nothing I can say that would help! I know close loss! my Wife, Drummer JoAnn at 54 brain cancer, my older brother Ronald Kowalski Lung cancer at 66! And the grief is overwhelming I know! My sadness for your loss! Marty and ( loving memory JoAnn) peace and love! Marty
Martin Kowalski
Friend
August 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Victor and Bryant families. Ali touched so many lives. May God bless you all with her special memories. Hugs and Prayers. ❤❤❤
Kerry & Julie Eilers
August 3, 2020
From the entire Grubb family you have my deepest sympathy. My mother Margaret Grubb was best friends with Fran, grandmother. Sending much love and prayers. Carolyn (Grubb) Atwood and Gary Grubb
Carolyn Family
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. I hope you feel and know you are surrounded by love. Ali will will live on forever in our minds, memories, and stories, and hearts.
Gail and David Tatum
Friend
August 3, 2020
You always made me feel welcomed. You were a shimmering star and a voice of hope! A friend a cousin a teacher who gave with a smile and I will miss you! Until we meet in heaven- I love you
Tara Thorson
Family
August 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the Bryant and Victor families.

Janet & Rick Close
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Lynn and Bernie...there are no words I can say to you both ,except to say you and your family will always hold a special place in my heart.
Tears are flowing and my heart breaks for you all.
Just know..I love you to the moon and back.
Allison Pearson
Friend
August 3, 2020
We pray that your family finds peace and solace in the wonderful memories you have of Ali. Sending our love and sympathy to your family as you navigate this difficult time ❤
Kristin Chandler Reingruber
August 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Victor and Bryant families.
Jane Matthews Conwell
Classmate
August 3, 2020
Kind, caring, loving are just a few words to describe Ali. She was beautiful inside and out. Our deepest sympathy to all the family.
Barry and Holly Flanagan
Friend
August 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers are with you and your family
Kay Jilderda(Starker)
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deena Toovey
August 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linsey Sharp
Friend
August 3, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to all of the family. I will keep you all in my prayers. You now have your special angel in heaven.

Beth Snyder
Beth Snyder
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Ali was always incredibly kind and clearly that is one of the many wonderful traits she will be remembered for. My thoughts and love go out to the Victor and Bryant families during this very difficult time.
Brenda Mason
Friend
August 3, 2020
Mrs. Bryant was an inspiration to me as she always treated all of her students no matter the demographic, with the same respect and love. She will be missed. ❤
Jakob Kupperschmid
Student
August 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We remember you fondly Eric from your time at Plano. Our prayers are with your family.
The Heller Family
August 3, 2020
Ali was one of the sweetest souls I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. My heartfelt condolences to all. ❤❤
Justin Gonzalez
Friend
August 3, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 3, 2020
In our minds and our hearts you will always be with us and we will love you forever.
Rich and Lisa Savitch
Family
August 3, 2020
Ali was an amazingly kind and loving person. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you❤
Harry and Dee McCune
August 3, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Allison through The Ladd Afteschool Program were I cared for Luke and Max. Allison had a special glow about her, when she entered the room. Her beauty was so much more than skin deep. Rest In Peace beautiful angel.
Stacey Robbins
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
Our very deepest sympathy to the Victor and Bryant Families. There just are no words worthy of expressing our sorrow and grief at your loss. May your wonderful memories with Ali bring you peace. God Bless all of you.
Nancy and Jack McNally
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family Eric! Ali truly is an Angel and has touched so many people in such a positive way. You could never wipe that beautiful smile off her face and I will never forget how welcome her and her family had been all those years after a Hall Red Devil basketball game!!! That's exactly who you are supposed to surround yourself with!!! Ali is truly missed by many!! Love you all and know we are thinking about you guys!!
Dave & Jennifer Sharp
Friend
August 2, 2020
Ali was in my daily prayers from the time I learned of her illness. I'm sure I haven't been alone in that and I'm also sure I'm not alone in praying for Eric and their boys in these difficult days. God bless.
Steve Smith
August 2, 2020
Special thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with you during this time of sorrow. May God wrap His loving arms around each of you and give you strength for the days ahead.
Rest In Peace, Ali
Eric & Jeralyn Backes
August 2, 2020
I am so very sorry about the passing of Ali! She was such an amazing woman. She was definitely a woman whom so many admire! Her strength and courage will forever be remembered. My condolences to the families. May God bless you and comfort you all throughout this very difficult time.
Alecia Rosas
Friend
August 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Eric, Max, Luke, and all the Victor and Bryant families. May God bless you and comfort you during this difficult time.
Dolores Cruz
Friend
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LuAnne (Cruz) & Keith Johnson
Friend
August 2, 2020
There are no words that I can express to help your loss. Her memory will live on
Kathy Kohr
Friend
August 2, 2020
She truly was the greatest most caring teacher a student could have. Love and miss u
Grace Schmollinger
Student
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
tracy and rose helmer
Friend
August 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your memories will always be with you.
Rita and Kevin Jeppson
Friend
August 2, 2020
Rest in Peace Ali. You will be forever loved and missed by many. God Bless✝
Carol and Jeff Campbell
Acquaintance
August 2, 2020
Such a kind and beautiful person. Rest In Peace Ali. May your family find comfort in knowing they have an angel watching over them.
Angie and Chad Turpen
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Eric, Luke, Max, and all the Bryant and Victor families. We will pray for strength and peace during this most difficult time. Ali touched so many lives with her kind heart. May she Rest In Peace.
Roger and Patti Harrison
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to all who loved Ali. Eric, Max and Luke our thoughts are with you. I played club volleyball with Ali in high school and she was one of the most beautiful, kindest, caring and gentle souls I know. Our hope is that the strength of your love for her and her for you will carry you through. May god bring you peace and strength.
Becky Bluett (Passini) and Family
August 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kristina Cusick
Student
August 2, 2020
I’m so happy I got to have you as a 7th grade science teacher. You were always kind and always pushed me to do my best. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without of having her to give me the talks that I needed. Rest in peace Mrs. Bryant
bailey urbanowski
Student
August 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Eric, Max, Luke and all her family. Ali was an incredibly beautiful and kind woman and she will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace Ali!!
Mindy, Rick, Bryce & Braxton Smith
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of Ali’s family. She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will never be forgotten.
John & Nancy Piccatto
Friend
August 2, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Bryant and Victor families. Thoughts and prayers as we remember Ali.
Roger Spayer
Acquaintance
August 2, 2020
Our Heartfelt Sympathies to the Bryant and Victor families.
Adam Meyer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved