Alison Bryant
Born: May 30, 1981
Died: August 1, 2020
LADD – Alison Lynn Bryant, age 39, of Ladd, passed away at her home, Saturday, August 1, 2020, after 9 courageous years of living life to the fullest with breast cancer.
A drive-by visitation and remembrance of Ali's life was Tuesday, August 4, at La Salle Rotary Park. Private burial services were held at Ladd Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is honored to be assisting Alison's family.
Alison was a devoted daughter of Bernie and Lynn (Muzzarelli) Victor, born on May 30, 1981. She married Eric R. Bryant on June 10, 2005 in Spring Valley.
Alison received her B.A. in Elementary Education from North Central College, and a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Aurora University. She had been a teacher at Peru Parkside Middle School. Ali's love for her family was all encompassing. She was an excellent teacher, with a true passion for genuinely connecting with her many students. We will always remember her infectious smile, hilarious wit, and exceptionally considerate heart.
To her wonderful community we are beyond grateful. Thank you for providing continuous and overwhelming support and love. Your friendship and encouragement gave her strength when she needed it most.
Ali is survived by her beloved husband, Eric R. Bryant, of Ladd; her two sons whom she adored, Max and Luke Bryant, at home; her parents, Bernie and Lynn Victor of Ladd; her siblings, to which she was their constant guiding North Star, Lauren (Jacob) Armstrong of Lake Bluff, Emily Joneikis of Libertyville, Michele (Daniel) Wawerski of Edmonton, Canada, and Anthony (Sophia) Victor of Denver, CO. Ali was a dear daughter-in-law to Eric and Annabelle Bryant of DePue and treasured sister-in-law to many. Her 15 nieces and nephews cherished her love more than words can express.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Merrill and Frances Victor; and her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Elizabeth "Betty" Muzzarelli.
