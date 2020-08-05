Anna I. Wink



Born: January 12, 1941; Spring Valley



Died: August 1, 2020; Galena



GRANVILLE – Anna Irene Wink, 79, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, formerly of Granville, IL, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Galena-Stauss Nursing Home in Galena, IL.



Due to the COVID-19 situation, services will be private. Private burial will be in St.Anthony's Cemetery in Hennepin, IL. The Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville is assisting the family with arrangements.



Mrs. Wink was born January 12, 1941 in Spring Valley to William and Irene (Urnikis) Biagi. She married Ronald Wink on December 19, 1964 in McNabb, IL. Mrs. Wink was a graduate of Hennepin Township High School, and a member of the First Lutheran Church in Granville, Il where she served on the church board and taught Sunday school formany years. She served as a member of the Granville Fire Plugs for many years when her husband, Ron served as a fireman. Along with being a housewife, she worked many years at the Granville Library.



Mrs. Wink is survived by her husband, Ronald of Galena; one daughter, Robin (Pete) Pearson of East Dubuque, IL; one son, Raymond (Sherry) Wink of McNabb, IlL; six grandchildren, Lily Wink, Ryan (Kelly) Wink, Courtney (Quinton) Burcar, Matthew Wink, Megan Wink, and Bradley Wink; three stepgrandchildren, Emili Howell, Jonathin Brandner, and Keenin Brandner; three great-grandchildren, Paul Wink, Jameson Wink, and Emma Foltynewicz; sister-in law, Kristi Biagi; son-in-law, Michael Dabler; nephew Brian Biagi; aunts, uncles,nieces ,nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.



Mrs. Wink was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rebecca, in 2018; a son, Ronald in 2014; and her brother, William "Billy" Biagi in 2004.



Memorials may be directed to the family, Granville Library, Putnam County Senior Center or the Putnam County Food Pantry.



Pallbearers will be Ryan Wink, Pete Pearson, Ray Wink, Brian Brandner, Keenin Brandner and Brian Biagi.



Anna's family would also like to extend a huge Thank You to Dr. Crist and staff, Midwest Medical Center, Hospice of Dubuque, Galena-Stauss Nursing Home staff, Heritage Health Nursing Home staff (Walnut), Elizabeth Nursing Home staff, Sue Clark, Pastors Bruce and Lisa Burbank, Helmer-Shields Funeral Home staff, and family and friends for their love, prayers, and support.





