Anna Marie Jegglie
Born: May 7, 1934; Peterstown
Died: August 30, 2020; Ladd
LADD – Anna Marie Jegglie, 86, of Ladd, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of the Fiocchi Funeral Home Cherry, with Rev. Patrick Fixsen of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Cherry, officiating. Interment will follow in the Ladd Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be in place.
Anna Marie was born on May 7, 1934, in Peterstown, to Edward and Josephine (Maheur) Schmidt. She was a class of 1952 graduate of LaMoille High School. She had worked at Westclox, where she met Ronald Jegglie. She married Ronald Jegglie on March 2, 1957 in St. Peter and Paul Church, Peterstown. She worked at Hall High School, retiring in 1999 after 21 years.
She was a member of the former St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Ladd and later Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cherry.
Anna Marie loved working in her flowerbeds and vegetable garden, and cutting the grass on her John Deere mower. Sewing, cooking and canning were other favorites. Her love for birdswas another special pastime., filling her feeders daily and watching them from the kitchen windows.
Anna Marie's family was her greatest joy. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her life with love and laughter. Spending time with her family, friends and neighbors brought great joy as well. Her cheerful laugh was known by all. She will be forever missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Steve) Peterson of Ladd; her son, Jerry (Gayle) Jegglie of Lisle; her grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Bickett, Amy (Eric) Obenhaus, Samantha, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Mason, Reed, and Abigail; her sister, Norma Jean Witczak of Peru; and her brothers, Jim (Janet) Schmidt of Mendota and Larry (Sandy) Schmidt of Rochester, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, in 1990.
