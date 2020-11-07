Anna Mersek Battaglia
Born: February 8, 1920; Rockvale, Colorado
Died: November 5, 2020; Peru
PERU – Anna Mersek Battaglia, 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.
The funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Ann will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Spring Valley with Rev. Robert Spilman officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Ann will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.
Ann was born the seventh child of John and Margaret (Blatnik) Mersek on the 8th of February, 1920 in Rockvale, Colorado. She moved to Spring Valley in 1922, where she resided with her family until she married Victor Battaglia in 1938. Ann and Victor lived in the La Salle-Peru area all their married life. In 1975, Ann moved back to Spring Valley, where she resided until moving to Manor Court at Liberty Village, Peru, in 2018.
Through the years, when not working as a wife and mother, Ann worked at Westclox, Electric Utilities, Hotel Kaskaskia, Haines Sewing Center, Peru Dairy Bar, Econo Foods, operated the Tou-Rest Coffee Shop, and at St. Margaret Hospital as a cleaning aide and X-Ray Technician. She was an Associate of Sisters of Mary of the Presentation and member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley.
She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Ernestine (Mersek) Yerly, formerly of Wyoming, IL and now living in Crystal Lake; seven nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and great- nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband in 1985; her son, Richard; three brothers, John, Joseph and Frank Mersek; and four sisters, Sr. Mary Irene Mersek SMP, Sr. Mary Ernestine Mersek SMP, Margaret Vysocky and Irene Vaseleski.
Memorials may be directed to St. Margaret Hospital or Nativity of Our Lord Parish.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
