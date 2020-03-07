|
|
Barbara ann jackson
Born: April 24, 1932; Seatonville, IL
Died: March 1, 2020; Elizabethton, Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. â€" Barbara Ann Shipp Jackson, 87, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born April 24, 1932 in Seatonville, Illinois to the late J. Roscoe & Edith Elizabeth Velker Shipp, she had lived in Elizabethton since 1963. She was a former employee at Magnavox. She retired from the Carter County School System as a custodian at Valley Forge Elementary School, where she was known as Ma Maw. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joey Jackson; and a brother, Robert Shipp. Also her cat, Mi Mi.
Survivors include her children: Lorraine (Roy) Wilson, Mary (Sam) Orduna, and Steve (Sherry) Jackson all of Elizabethton; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, Tennessee. Graveside service and interment were Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Butler, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Barbara to the Tennessee School for the Blind, 115 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, Tennessee 37214.
Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Jackson family.