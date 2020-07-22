Barbara F. Michael
Born: November 11, 1928
Died: July 15, 2020
ABERDEEN, Ohio – Barbara F. Michael, 91, formerly of rural Princeton, passed away at her home, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Barbara was born to the late Charlie and Flora (Floyd) Henry on November 11, 1928 in McNairy, Tennessee, she was the eighth child of 15. She married the late Willard McCann on November 11, 1946. During their marriage, Barbara and Willard had nine children together. On September 14, 1973, she married Gene Michael. With Barbara's marriage to Gene, she gained three stepchildren.
Barbara was "Granny" to many children beyond her own grandchildren. She loved working on her quilts and finding a good garage sale would make for a great day. She helped run the family farm and loved working in her garden. Canning the harvest was hard work, in which she took much pride. Collecting dolls, fishing, sewing and relaxing on the porch with family and friends were among her favorite things to do. She enjoyed playing cards and spent countless hours teaching her grandchildren the rules of the games and more importantly, she tried to teach them to "know when to hold em and know when to fold em." She was a proud farmer's wife and a very loving mother and grandmother.
Barbara is survived by nine children, Elaine Bishop of Bay View Gardens, IL, Karen (Richard) Erwin of Spring Valley, IL, Michael McCann of Middleton, TN, Roger (Candy) McCann of Spring Bay, IL Regina Short of Tiskilwa, IL, Timothy McCann of Aberdeen, OH, Tyson McCann of Bureau, IL, Tonya (Martin) Henry of Aberdeen, OH and Vicki Doucette of Bureau, IL.; 33 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Flora Henry; her husband, Gene Michael; one daughter, Dian (Monroe) Willis; two grandsons, Michael Willis and Tyler Senders; one stepson, Gary Michael; one stepdaughter, Judy Moss; as well as her fourteen siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bureau Volunteer Fire Protection District.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments in Princeton, IL, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Services for Barbara will be held at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2020 officiated by Reverend William Hall. A graveside services to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bureau, IL.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.