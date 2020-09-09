1/1
Betty A. Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty A. Payne

Born: November 3, 1938; Amboy

Died: September 7, 2020; Walnut

WALNUT – Betty A. Payne, 81, of Walnut died Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born on November 3, 1938 in Amboy, the daughter of William and Mildred (Conderman) Kessel. She married Rudy Franciscy in February 1957. He died shortly after. She then married Harold E. "Mick" Payne on May 5, 1959 in Walton, IL. He died September 4, 1982. Betty had worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections in Dixon as a correctional officer for 20 years. She also had worked at PAG Seeds in Walnut either delivering seed corn or as a crew leader for detasseling or rouging; the Walnut Bowling Alley; and had been a school bus driver for the Ohio School District. Betty was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Walnut. She thrived on finding treasures at garage sales for family and friends alike. Hand sewing, gardening, and woodworking were some of her hobbies.

She was most happy when she could help someone. Her work ethic will continue to be her legacy. She was named Rotary Club Citizen of the Year 1980 -1981 for fundraising and bringing awareness to ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease. Fixing was her love language.

Survivors include her daughters, Joy (Dan) Hoffman of Fairfax, IA, Jill (Bruce) Gonigam of Walnut and Julie (Kent) Mathew of Walnut; her son, Jay (Melissa) Payne of Lisle; her son- in-law, Don (Ellen) Monier of Walnut; her sister, Aleta (Fred) Faber of La Moille; her sisters-in-law, Fran Kessel of Amboy and Joan Kessel of Dixon; 17 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Payne in 1994; her daughter, Jan Monier in 2013; and two brothers, W.C. Kessel and Benard Kessel.

Visitation for the public to attend without the family present will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 11 .a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut. Private family burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Amboy, with the Reverend Thomas Shaw, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved