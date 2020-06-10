Betty A. Potthoff
Born: October 31, 1935; La Salle
Died: June 5, 2020; Peru
PERU - Betty Ann (Naleway) Potthoff, 84, of Peru, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Betty was born October 31, 1935 in La Salle to Phillip and Henrietta (Zientek) Naleway. She was a 1952 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Walter "Wallie" Potthoff on July 27, 1957 at St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle.
Betty worked at Haines Sewing Center and Todd Uniform. She was a member of the Illinois Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Church, Peru where she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a great love for playing cards with her lady friends and going out to eat.
Survivors include four sons, Dan (Bonnie) Potthoff of Princeton, Larry (Lori) Potthoff of Alva, FL, Dennis (Beth) Potthoff of Tonica and Tim (Bridget) Potthoff of Cherry; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallie on November 26, 1996; her parents; and two brothers, Joseph and Henry "Hank" Naleway.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heritage Healthcare Center, Peru or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: October 31, 1935; La Salle
Died: June 5, 2020; Peru
PERU - Betty Ann (Naleway) Potthoff, 84, of Peru, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Betty was born October 31, 1935 in La Salle to Phillip and Henrietta (Zientek) Naleway. She was a 1952 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School. She married Walter "Wallie" Potthoff on July 27, 1957 at St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle.
Betty worked at Haines Sewing Center and Todd Uniform. She was a member of the Illinois Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary and St. Joseph's Church, Peru where she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a den mother for Cub Scouts. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a great love for playing cards with her lady friends and going out to eat.
Survivors include four sons, Dan (Bonnie) Potthoff of Princeton, Larry (Lori) Potthoff of Alva, FL, Dennis (Beth) Potthoff of Tonica and Tim (Bridget) Potthoff of Cherry; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallie on November 26, 1996; her parents; and two brothers, Joseph and Henry "Hank" Naleway.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heritage Healthcare Center, Peru or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 10, 2020.