1/1
Betty Ann Bauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Bauer

Born: June 28, 1937; Kewanee

Died: September 27, 2020; Princeton

TISKILWA – Betty Ann Bauer, 83, of Tiskilwa, Illinois, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton, Illinois.

Betty was born June 28, 1937 in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Leslie and Mary Ann (Lund) Nye. She married John Bauer October 2, 1975 in Leroy, Illinois. He survives in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

Also surviving are two sons, Arthur S. (Chris) Reed of Tiskilwa and Michael S. (Joanne Mckean) Reed of Tiskilwa; four grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Reed of Tiskilwa, Jeremy (Lia Pappas) Reed of Peru, Illinois, Jessie Autumn (Jesse Wiley) Reed of Princeton, Illinois, Gabrielle (Justin Swanson) Reed of Princeton, Illinois; five great-grandchildren: Bayly (Cody Schertz) Reed of Princeton, Bradyn Reed of Tiskilwa, Brody Reed of Tiskilwa, Bryant Jones of Princeton, and Jayme Wiley of Princeton; one great-great-grandchild, Dawson Schertz of Princeton; one sister, Mary Swearingen; one brother, Donnie Ingle; one sister-in law, Cindy Ingle; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Dawn in infancy and Doneeta in 2014; two brothers, Robert "Ernie" Ingle and Ronnie Ingle; one sister, Katherine Perkins; one brother-in law, Wayne Swearingen; and one sister-in law, Mercedes "Midge" Ingle.

Betty worked at Basswood Nursing Home, In Home Health Care, and as a farmer's wife. Most recently she worked at AmericInn, which was a job she really enjoyed. Betty liked to play bingo, and cherished her time with her grandchildren

Cremation rites will be accorded by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, Illinois, with Rev. Doug Kirkpatrick, officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved