Betty Ann Bauer
Born: June 28, 1937; Kewanee
Died: September 27, 2020; Princeton
TISKILWA – Betty Ann Bauer, 83, of Tiskilwa, Illinois, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton, Illinois.
Betty was born June 28, 1937 in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Leslie and Mary Ann (Lund) Nye. She married John Bauer October 2, 1975 in Leroy, Illinois. He survives in Tiskilwa, Illinois.
Also surviving are two sons, Arthur S. (Chris) Reed of Tiskilwa and Michael S. (Joanne Mckean) Reed of Tiskilwa; four grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Reed of Tiskilwa, Jeremy (Lia Pappas) Reed of Peru, Illinois, Jessie Autumn (Jesse Wiley) Reed of Princeton, Illinois, Gabrielle (Justin Swanson) Reed of Princeton, Illinois; five great-grandchildren: Bayly (Cody Schertz) Reed of Princeton, Bradyn Reed of Tiskilwa, Brody Reed of Tiskilwa, Bryant Jones of Princeton, and Jayme Wiley of Princeton; one great-great-grandchild, Dawson Schertz of Princeton; one sister, Mary Swearingen; one brother, Donnie Ingle; one sister-in law, Cindy Ingle; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Dawn in infancy and Doneeta in 2014; two brothers, Robert "Ernie" Ingle and Ronnie Ingle; one sister, Katherine Perkins; one brother-in law, Wayne Swearingen; and one sister-in law, Mercedes "Midge" Ingle.
Betty worked at Basswood Nursing Home, In Home Health Care, and as a farmer's wife. Most recently she worked at AmericInn, which was a job she really enjoyed. Betty liked to play bingo, and cherished her time with her grandchildren
Cremation rites will be accorded by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, Illinois, with Rev. Doug Kirkpatrick, officiating.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com
.