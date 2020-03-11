Bureau County Republican Obituaries
Betty Orwig

Betty Orwig Obituary
Betty Jane orwig

Born: Nov. 30, 1924; Stark County

Died: March 8, 2020; Wyanet

WYANET â€" Betty Jane Orwig, 95, of Wyanet, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Betty was born November 30, 1924, in Stark County, IL, the daughter of Murray and Bertha (Beall) Babock. Betty graduated from Wyoming High School and worked at the Beall CafÃ©in Wyoming, IL. She also worked for the telephone company in Peoria, IL.

Betty was united in marriage to Dean Lyle Orwig of LaFayette, IL on January 6, 1945, in Wyoming, IL. She was a farm wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She farmed alongside Dean until his passing in 2011.

Betty was a lifetime Methodist and attended and supported both Wyanet and LaFayette Methodist Churches. She had a passionate love for her family and her church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Betty is survived by her son, Leslie (Becky) Orwig, Wyanet; daughter, Carolyn (Allen) Butterbaugh, Stone Lake, WI; and her sister, Mary Mummert, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Steven (Ann) Orwig, Wyoming, Jonathan (Shelley) Orwig, Ohio, IL, Erin (Brandon) Orwig, Macomb, IL; seven great-grandchildren, Blake, Lauren, Elizabeth, Reid, Jack, Morgan,and Natalie. Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home in Kewanee. Pastor Mori O will officiate. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Kewanee. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church of Wyanet or Lafayette United Methodist Church. Please leave an online condolence for Betty's family at schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.
