Beverly A. Erickson



Born: January 19, 1931



Died: July 1, 2020



DEBARY, Fla. – Beverly Ann Erickson, a resident of DeBary, Fla., passed at Fish Memorial Hospital Hospice Health Care Center on July 1, 2020.



Born January 19th, 1931 in Princeton, Illinois, Beverly was the daughter of Clark and Gladys (Booth) Stauffer. Beverly married Robert William Erickson on May 24, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2008.



Beverly graduated high school in 1949. Afterwards she went to Minneapolis to study to become a lab technician which was a career she enjoyed for much of the rest of her life from Ottawa Hospital in Illinois to the Mid-Hudson Medical Group in Fishkill, New York as well as St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.



Volunteer and Activities: Puritan Chapter at First Congregational Church in Ottawa, ABWA and the Red Hats in DeBary, Fla. She liked to sew, cook and bake, read motivational magazines and books, take day trips, sightsee, watch movies and most of all spend time with family and friends.



When living in Illinois and New York she took advantage of both Chicago and New York City for both entertainment and education with family and friends. With Beverly, strangers did not stay strangers very long - she got to know people and have fun. And she is most well-known for her positive attitude, her work ethic and her professionalism all while demonstrating a witty humor. She would always say, "If you want something done, ask a busy person." Beverly got things done. And, "If you want a friend, you've got to be a friend."



She is survived by one daughter, Debra (Glen) Brandner of Arlington, IL; two sons, James (Donna) Erickson of Poughkeepsie, NY., and Norman (Cristy) Erickson of DeBary, FL; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sharon (Jim) Read of Putnam, IL (Ft. Myers, Florida); one brother, Norman (Carolyn) Stauffer of Eufaula, OK.



She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Miller (Spring Valley, IL); and her parents.





