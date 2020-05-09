Billie Sue Shelton Fields
Born: September 17, 1944; Fort Worth, Texas
Died: May 1, 2020; North Richland Hills, Texas
FORMERLY OF PRINCETON – Billie Sue Fields, 75, a retired teacher, died Friday, May 1, 2020 in her home in North Richland Hills, Texas.
Pallbearers will be her three grandsons, Christopher Fields, Jacob Fields and Isaac Fields; her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Fields; and nephews, Daniel Adams and Austin Adams. Note: The service will be streamed live on Facebook (facebook.com/richlandhillsbaptist) and You Tube (cutt.ly/richlandhillsyt). Memorials: May be directed to Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6852 Baker Blvd. Richland Hills, Texas 76118.
Billie Sue was born Billie Sue Shelton on Sept. 17, 1944 in Fort Worth, Texas to Aughty B. and Sue Shelton. Because of another Billy (a boy) in elementary school, she began going by the "double name" Billie Sue, so the teachers would know she was the girl.
Billie Sue graduated from Haltom Senior High School, Haltom City, Texas in 1962. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from University of Texas at Arlington in 1967. She began her teaching career as an English teacher in Keller ISD. She also taught in Birdville ISD and after moving to Illinois, she continued teaching both English and Spanish in various school districts until her retirement from classroom teaching in 1999.
Billie Sue was a member of the Theta Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and served as chapter president 2008-2010 and 2018-2020. In Illinois, she was a member of the Gamma Phi Chapter and served as president of that chapter 2000-2002.
Her love for teaching was evident throughout her life as she taught various Sunday School classes, led Ladies Bible Study groups and many literacy training events, teaching volunteers how to help adults learn to read and write. She loved to read and wanted others to enjoy reading for themselves.
She loved to travel and plan trips and vacations, so much so, that she began working part-time as a travel agent after she retired. She took many cruise vacations and visited many other locations including Europe, China and Guatemala. When Billie Sue and Gerald married in 1963, she joined Richland Hills Baptist Church and was involved in various teaching and leadership roles. In 1975, she took on a new role as pastor's wife as they moved to Illinois to pastor Memorial Baptist Church in Milan. In 1980, they moved to Princeton, Ill. to pastor Bethel Baptist Church until 2002 when he retired. During those 27 years, she filled the role of pastor's wife beautifully.
Billie Sue had a deep love for missions that began as a young person and continued throughout her adult life. She was especially involved in Literacy Missions through her local church, the Illinois Baptist State Association and the North American Mission Board. In 2002, Billie Sue and Gerald re-joined Richland Hills Baptist Church where she had served in various ways for the past 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her newborn daughter, Jennifer.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Gerald P. Fields of North Richland Hills; sons, Jeffrey P. Fields and his wife, Colette, of Bay Minette, Ala., Jason C. Fields, and his wife, Sarah, of Crystal Lake, Ill.; her brother, Bobby Shelton and his wife, Norma, of Colleyville; her sister, Kimberlea Adams and her husband, Dr. Phillip G. Adams of Stephenville; two cousins, Cynthia Walker of Saginaw and Gail Carroll and her husband, Norman of Hurst; three grandsons, Christopher, and his wife, Jess, of Michigan, Jacob and Isaac; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn; one great-grandson, Audie; two nieces; and three nephews.
Published in Bureau County Republican on May 9, 2020.