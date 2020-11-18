1/1
Bobby E. Johnson

Died: November 12, 2020

PRINCETON – Bobby E. Johnson, 82, of Princeton passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital.

Bobby was born in Cave City, KY to the late George and Emma (Lucas) Johnson. He married Glenda Cathelyn on June 22, 2002 at his brothers Thomas home. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1962 to 1966. He worked for the City of Princeton in the street department for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed assisting where needed with his church family.

He was a huge NASCAR fan and a true blue Dale Earnhardt fan for life. There were days in his life that he wanted quiet and it was always on race day. He enjoyed the stock car races at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, and liked riding his motorcycle. He was a big movie buff, and his favorite was always a John Wayne movie. Though he was an ornery old cuss, who knew just about everything, he was kind, genuine and loving and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Glenda; four children, Rhonda (Red) Johnson of OK, Lori Nelson of MN, Robert (Tina) Johnson of VA and James (Ashley) Johnson of ND; two stepchildren, Kelly (Brandon) Smith and Stephen Philhower; 12 grandchildren, Ethan, Aiden, Lauren, Brianna, Damian, Abby, Courtney, Michael, Emily, Allena, Cameron and Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Aiden; eight siblings, Kenneth Johnson, Roy (Sherrie) Johnson, Thomas Sneed, Deena Sneed, Tim (Susan) Sneed, John (Judy) Sara, Margaret Bennett and Danny (Kathy) Johnson; his mother and father-in-law, Gordon and Marilyn Townsend; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Johnson; one sister, Dorothy Scholes; two brothers, Leon Johnson and Donald Johnson; one stepson, Daniel Philhower; three sisters-in-law, Ruby Sneed, Pat Johnson and Michelle Dant; as well as his four legged loyal companion, Daisy.

Services for Bobby will be held at a later date and time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Ryan Sutton, please check for updated information regarding service dates and times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable distribution.

On line memorials and condolences may be left at www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
