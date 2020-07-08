1/1
Caleb E. Conrath
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caleb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caleb E. Conrath

Born: August 11, 2002

Died: July 1, 2020

PRINCETON - Caleb E. Conrath, 17, of Princeton, Illinois passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois, with Pastor Laura Root-Tanner oficiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Princeton, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, Illinois.

Caleb was born August 11, 2002 in Princeton, Illinois, the son of Richard Conrath and Tasha Hilmes.

He is survived by his parents; one brother, Christopher Conrath of Princeton, Illinois; three half brothers, Brandon Hess of Arizona, Dylan Conrath of Illinois, and Dalton Conrath of Illinois; his grandparents, Walt and Cindy Hilmes of New Bedford, IL; one aunt, Tammy (Jim) Jensen of Queens Creek, AZ; three uncles, Mike (Shanda) Hilmes of New Bedford, IL, Billy (Brandi) Hilmes of Walnut, IL, and Richie (Crystal) Hilmes of Princeton, IL, numerous cousins; and special friends, Riley Darlington, his girlfriend, and Macenzie King, who was like a sister to him.

Caleb attended Princeton High School. He enjoyed skateboarding, and sports. especially going to basketball games with his mom and ordering UFC fights. He loved playing football in the backyard,

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Pallbearers are Christopher Conrath, Eric Rauh, Benjamin Sproston, Austin Sproston, Kristopher Cain, Riley Darlington, Austin Hilmes, and Stephen Bissonette.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kennedy Mecum
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved