Candice M. Blondin
Born: June 13, 1968; Morrison
Died: October 27, 2020; Peoria
WALNUT – Candice M. Blondin, age 52, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after battling a sudden illness.
Candice was born on June 13, 1968 in Morrison, the daughter of Jet and Linda(Borst) Hall. She married her cherished husband, Royal Blondin, on May27, 2000. Though starting her career path as a legal secretary, Candice's analytic mind happened into programming. and she was employed in technical positions with various utility companies over 20 years, most recently with Southern Companies as a project analyst, accruing many close Nicor friends along the way.
Candice loved life and it was evident by her desire to engage with others and the way she seized each moment to make a memory, whether it was riding roller coasters all day, playing Bunco with her girls, donning another outrageous Halloween costume, or hosting her annual Kentucky Derby party (where everyone left a winner and you couldn't be in the picture if you didn't wear a hat). She reveled in a fine dining experience and was the first to répondez, if you will, to a themed event. A lifelong theater buff and a voracious reader, she always purchased hardback books, as they would soon be donated to the Walnut Library. She was a quick-witted, generous, and thoughtful friend whose infectious laughter could fill a room. Her candor and humor were held dear in a number of decades-long friendships. Candice lived and loved unabashedly and was loved by so very many in return.
Candice delighted in traveling, taking frequent vacations and making visits to far-flung besties and family as often as possible. She adored a good road trip, New Orleans being a favorite destination, and exploring National Parks and historic mansions was a pastime she shared with her sons, Tristin and Hudson. Her Victorian style home was built with a nod to that curiosity of days and ways gone by as well as in memoriam to her son Tristin, whom preceded her in death in 2006. That home, of course, is designed for entertaining.
Survivors include her parents, Jet and Linda Hall of Princeton; her husband, Royal, of Walnut; one son, Hudson Blondin of Walnut; two sisters, Sunshine (Mike Judge, Jr.) Hall of Wyanet and Jetina Hall-Dawson of Walnut.
She was preceded in death by one son, Tristin Jett "T.J." Hall, and one brother, John Michael "Mike" Hall.
A visitation of family and friends will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Walnut United Methodist Church. A procession to Walnut Cemetery will immediately follow for a memorial service and inurnment, with Reverend David Poust officiating. Family and friends who wish may share in a light lunch and refreshments at the Blondin home following the services. Arrangements were completed by the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.
