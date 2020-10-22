Carl Robert 'Bob' Nelson
Born: December 5, 1937
Died: October 19, 2020
WAYLAND, Michigan – Carl Robert "Bob" Nelson passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on December 5, 1937 in Princeton, Illinois to Carl and Mabel Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mabel Nelson and his brother, Ronald Nelson.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Judith A. Nelson; children, Robert F. (Kristine) Nelson and James C. (Mary Pat) Nelson; grandchildren, Scott Nelson, Alex Nelson, Carole Anne Nelson, Sean (Caitlin) Nelson, Catherine Nelson, Paige (Jack) Purvis, and Sarah Nelson; brother, Richard (Ka) Nelson; sisters, Nyla (Roy) Wachter, Nancy (Jim) Hopkins, Norita (Steve) Cunningham; sister-in-law, Kelly Nelson; and many extended family and friends.
Bob was raised on the family farm in New Bedford, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois. He then had a successful 35-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, retiring from Alcon Laboratories in 1996. Bob was involved in many areas of the community. Those areas where he was an active board member included Gun Lake Protective Association, Barry County Community Mental Health, Commission on Aging for Barry County and Southwest Michigan Behavior Health. One of the most important parts of Bob's life was his faith. He was an active member at Gun Lake Community Church. Bob devoted his life to his wife, Judy, his children, and his seven grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gun Lake Community Church, 12200 W M 179 Hwy, Wayland, MI 49348. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gun Lake Community Church with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Dan Beyer will be officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Robbins Cemetery.
In memory of Bob and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barry County Community Mental Health.
The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcookwayland.com
.