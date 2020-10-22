1/1
Carl R. "Bob" Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Robert 'Bob' Nelson

Born: December 5, 1937

Died: October 19, 2020

WAYLAND, Michigan – Carl Robert "Bob" Nelson passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was born on December 5, 1937 in Princeton, Illinois to Carl and Mabel Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mabel Nelson and his brother, Ronald Nelson.

He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Judith A. Nelson; children, Robert F. (Kristine) Nelson and James C. (Mary Pat) Nelson; grandchildren, Scott Nelson, Alex Nelson, Carole Anne Nelson, Sean (Caitlin) Nelson, Catherine Nelson, Paige (Jack) Purvis, and Sarah Nelson; brother, Richard (Ka) Nelson; sisters, Nyla (Roy) Wachter, Nancy (Jim) Hopkins, Norita (Steve) Cunningham; sister-in-law, Kelly Nelson; and many extended family and friends.

Bob was raised on the family farm in New Bedford, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois. He then had a successful 35-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, retiring from Alcon Laboratories in 1996. Bob was involved in many areas of the community. Those areas where he was an active board member included Gun Lake Protective Association, Barry County Community Mental Health, Commission on Aging for Barry County and Southwest Michigan Behavior Health. One of the most important parts of Bob's life was his faith. He was an active member at Gun Lake Community Church. Bob devoted his life to his wife, Judy, his children, and his seven grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gun Lake Community Church, 12200 W M 179 Hwy, Wayland, MI 49348. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gun Lake Community Church with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Dan Beyer will be officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Robbins Cemetery.

In memory of Bob and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barry County Community Mental Health.

The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcookwayland.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved