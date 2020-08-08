Carol E. Townsend
Born: July 21, 1940; Princeton
Died: August 5, 2020; Princeton
OHIO – Carol Elizabeth Townsend, 80, of Ohio, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Carol was born in Princeton on July 21, 1940, the daughter of Harry and Lela (Gustafson) Etheridge. She married Donald Townsend on September 5, 1959 in Ohio, IL. He predeceased her on July 21, 2011. Together they raised three children on the farm, and enjoyed camping with 15 other families, whom they lovingly referred to as their "camping family." Carol worked as a bookkeeper at Swanson Trucking for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, as well as the Ohio Council of Catholic Women. Her children will remember her as a great cook, and simply a great mother.
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly (Jim) Becker of Ohio, IL, and Caron Townsend of Platteville, WI; and son, Jeff (Norine) Townsend of Ohio, IL; four grandchildren, Ryan Becker, Kaylene (John Park) Becker,Stephanie (Adam) Bartko, and Andrew (Kevin) Townsend; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Logan Bartko; four brothers, David (Bonnie) Etheridge of Ohio, IL, Dan (Donna) Etheridge of Amboy, Joe (Sue) Etheridge of Glendale Heights, and Mike (Michelle) Etheridge of Chandler, AZ; one brother-in-law, Jim Fahs of Van Orin; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her beloved dog, "Sammy."
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and one sister-in-law, Barb Fahs.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend Thomas Shaw officiating. Cremation rites will follow, with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio Fire Protection District, PO Box 351, Ohio, IL 61349; St. Mary's Cemetery, 307 E Jackson St, Ohio, IL 61349; orPerry Memorial Hospital Foundation, 530 Park Ave East, Princeton, IL 61356.
