1/1
Carol E. Townsend
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol E. Townsend

Born: July 21, 1940; Princeton

Died: August 5, 2020; Princeton

OHIO – Carol Elizabeth Townsend, 80, of Ohio, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.

Carol was born in Princeton on July 21, 1940, the daughter of Harry and Lela (Gustafson) Etheridge. She married Donald Townsend on September 5, 1959 in Ohio, IL. He predeceased her on July 21, 2011. Together they raised three children on the farm, and enjoyed camping with 15 other families, whom they lovingly referred to as their "camping family." Carol worked as a bookkeeper at Swanson Trucking for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, as well as the Ohio Council of Catholic Women. Her children will remember her as a great cook, and simply a great mother.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelly (Jim) Becker of Ohio, IL, and Caron Townsend of Platteville, WI; and son, Jeff (Norine) Townsend of Ohio, IL; four grandchildren, Ryan Becker, Kaylene (John Park) Becker,Stephanie (Adam) Bartko, and Andrew (Kevin) Townsend; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Logan Bartko; four brothers, David (Bonnie) Etheridge of Ohio, IL, Dan (Donna) Etheridge of Amboy, Joe (Sue) Etheridge of Glendale Heights, and Mike (Michelle) Etheridge of Chandler, AZ; one brother-in-law, Jim Fahs of Van Orin; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as her beloved dog, "Sammy."

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and one sister-in-law, Barb Fahs.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Reverend Thomas Shaw officiating. Cremation rites will follow, with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio Fire Protection District, PO Box 351, Ohio, IL 61349; St. Mary's Cemetery, 307 E Jackson St, Ohio, IL 61349; orPerry Memorial Hospital Foundation, 530 Park Ave East, Princeton, IL 61356.

Online condolences may be made at www.garlandfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved