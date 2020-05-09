Carol Sue Holsclaw
Carol S. Holsclaw

Born: November 4, 1949; Princeton

Died: May 3, 2020; Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – Carol Sue (Fenwick) Holsclaw, age 70, of Plainfield, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Lakewood Nursing Home of Plainfield.

She was born November 4, 1949 in Princeton, IL to her loving late parents, Harold (Pat) and Helen Fenwick. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger L. Holsclaw, her high school sweetheart whom she wed on September 5, 1965. They lived their lives in and around the Princeton area, raising three children, David (Jane) Holsclaw, Michael (Lee) Holsclaw, and Amy (Phil) Castner. Carol was a loving grandma to Ben and Lauren Holsclaw, Joshua, Shane and Colin Holsclaw, and Abby Burke (deceased).

Carol enjoyed playing cards, reading, sewing, crocheting, and especially making music boxes with her husband, which they sold at craft fairs. A private inurnment will be held at a future date at Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Princeton, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
