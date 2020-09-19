1/1
Caroline J. Polson
Caroline J. Polson

Born: February 9, 1941

Died: September 8, 2020

DELTONA, Fla. – Caroline J. Polson, age 79, of Deltona, Fla., died Saturday, September 8, 2020 at Fisch Memorial Hospital.

Caroline was born February 9, 1941 in Greenville Township, Ill. the daughter of Cyril and Alta (Gettle) Heitzler. She married Charles Polson on June 4, 1960 in Walnut. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2010. Caroline was employed at Peoples Gas Company for 20 years and also at Heitzlers Implement in Walnut.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Polson) Arini of Deltona, Fla. and Verna (Polson) Rollo of Walnut; two sisters, Karan (Heitzler) Klinger of Freeport and Nancy (Heitzler) Stites of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Walnut Cemetery, with Reverend Ryan Mustered officiating. Please bring your memories of Caroline to the service to share with others.

A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
