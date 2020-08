Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family

Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family

Carolyn A. Preston



Died: January 2, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – Carolyn Ann Preston died January 2, 2020 in Princeton. Memorial service will be at Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22. Doors open at 2:15 p.m.; masks required, and social distancing applies. Private burial to follow the memorial service.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store